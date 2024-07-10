Sundeep Kishan's restaurant flouts 6 food safety rules; expired food, stagnant water found

Actor Sundeep Kishan’s restaurant in Secunderabad, Vivaha Bhojanambu, was raided by the Food Safety Department of Telangana on July 8. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Commissioner of Food Safety shared a list of the rules flouted by the restaurant on their social media on Wednesday. (Also Read: Sundeep Kishan schools memer asking inappropriate questions at press meet: ‘Don’t behave like this’) Sundeep Kishan owns a restaurant called Vivaha Bhojanambu.

List of rules flouted

Sharing pictures of a packet of coloured grated coconut, stored food and other spaces in the restaurant, the Commissioner of Food Safety shared both what rules the restaurant followed and flouted. About the rules they followed, they wrote, “FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises. Food handlers were found wearing hairnets and uniforms. Pest control records for premises were available.”

Listing what rules were broken, they wrote, “Chittimutyalu Rice (25kg) was found with Best Before date as 2022 and 500gms of Coconut Grates found with synthetic food colours. Stock has been discarded. Raw food articles & semi prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly.”

They added, “Few dustbins were not covered with lids. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available. Water stagnation observed in the drains inside kitchen premises. Water analysis report for the bubble water used as ingredient in food preparation and served to customers was not available.”

Sundeep launched the restaurant a few years ago and it now has branches in Jubilee Hills and AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad, apart from Tirupati, Ananthapur and Chennai.

Upcoming work

Sundeep was last seen in the Tamil film Captain Miller with Dhanush and the Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. He will soon be seen in Dhanush-directorial and starrer Raayan with SJ Suryah and Kalidas Jayaram. The film will be released on July 26. He’s also starring in Vibe, directed by Swaroop RSJ, apart from a yet-to-be-titled film by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.