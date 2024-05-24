Raayan second song Water Packet is a massy love song ft. Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali. Watch
Composed by AR Rahman, Water Packet from Dhanush's Raayan has an old-school charm. Santhosh Narayanan and Shweta Mohan sing the song.
The second number from Dhanush’s Raayan, titled Water Packet, was released on Friday. The song features Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali. AR Rahman composed the number with lyrics by Gana Kadhar and vocals by Santhosh Narayanan and Shweta Mohan. (Also Read: Dhanush donates ₹1 cr to Karthi and Nassar for new Nadigar Sangam building)
Water Packet from Raayan
The second song, Water Packet, from Raayan is a massy love song. Sharing the number on X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush called it a ‘love gaanaa’. Sundeep also shared the song, writing, “An A.R Rahman Mass Love Song. From the heart of Director Dhanush K Raja na.” The song was also released in Telugu and Hindi as Peechu Mithaay and Mood Kirkira. Dhanush released a lyrical video for the song which shows Sundeep and Aparna’s characters’ love story.
Adangaatha Asuran from Raayan
The first song from the film Adangaatha Asuran was released earlier this month. Dhanush had become a lyricist and singer for that one. A note shared by the makers read, “Dhanush and AR Rahman unite for the first time lending their voice for a trippy, heart-thumping Tamil track with lyrics by Poetu Dhanush himself. In this celebratory song, their collaboration promises a unique blend of pulsating beats and mesmerising melodies.”
About Raayan
Dhanush shared the first look poster of his 50th film, Raayan, on February 19. It featured Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram standing in front of a food truck with bloodied aprons and sharp tools in their hands. The film also features Aparna Balamurali. Raayan is Dhanush’s second directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. Raayan will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 13.
Upcoming work
Sundeep was last seen in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona in Telugu and will soon be seen in projects that are yet to be announced. Dhanush will star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh.
