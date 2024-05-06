 Dhanush confirms June release for Raayan; first single by AR Rahman to release soon - Hindustan Times
Dhanush confirms June release for Raayan; first single by AR Rahman to release soon

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 06, 2024 06:44 PM IST

Dhanush will soon star in his second directorial Raayan, which also sees Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah in key roles.

Actor-director Dhanush made an official announcement on Monday about Raayan's release date. Recently, there were reports that the film will be released mid-June, and the actor seems to have confirmed that. He also announced that the first single from the film, composed by AR Rahman, will be released soon. (Also Read: Kubera: Intriguing first look of Nagarjuna from Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer out. Watch)

Dhanush is a still from his upcoming film Raayan.
Dhanush is a still from his upcoming film Raayan.

Dhanush’s announcement

Dhanush took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning that he would make an announcement regarding the film come evening. He shared a new poster of his, which sees him sitting in front of a Ravan effigy, writing, “Raayan first single on may 9th. An A R RAHMAN musical @arrahman @sunpictures.”

The poster reads that the film will be released in June this year, “June 2024 in cinemas worldwide.” Sundeep also confirmed the June release on his X. There was buzz recently that the film will be released on June 13, but an official announcement is yet to be made. Shankar’s Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Indian 2 was supposed to be released on that date.

About Raayan

Dhanush shared the first look poster of his 50th film Raayan on February 19. It featured Dhanush, Sundeep and Kalidas standing in front of a food truck with bloodied aprons on with sharp tools in their hands. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.” 

The film also features Aparna Balamurali. Raayan is Dhanush’s second directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan denied in February that he wrote Raayan, revealing that he plays a key role in the project.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was last seen in the 2023 film Captain Miller. He will soon be seen in the multi-lingual film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Dhanush confirms June release for Raayan; first single by AR Rahman to release soon
