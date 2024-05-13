Dhanush donates 1 cr to Karthi and Nassar for new Nadigar Sangam building

Actor Dhanush has made a significant individual contribution to the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam, aka South India Artistes’ Association, in Chennai. His generous donation of ₹1 crore aligns him with other actors who have also contributed. (Also Read: Vijay and Kamal Haasan donate ₹1 crore each to Nadigar Sangam’s building) Nassar and Karthi gave Dhanush flowers and thanked him for his contribution.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) to share news about Dhanush’s contribution. He shared a picture which shows him receiving flowers from actor Nassar and posing for a click with Karthi.

Sharing the news, Ramesh wrote, “South Indian Artistes' Association member - Actor Dhanush donated a sum of rupees 1,00,00,000/- (1Crore) from his personal fund towards the construction of New Nadigar Sangam Building. He presented the cheque to SIAA President Thiru. Nassar, Treasurer Thiru. Karthi, and Vice-president Thiru.Poochi S Murugan. South Indian Artistes' Association expresses its gratitude towards his great gesture.”

In March this year, actors Vijay and Kamal Haasan had also donated ₹1 crore each towards the building. Vishal, who serves as the association's General Secretary, took to X to thank Vijay, writing, “Thank u means just two words but means a lot to a person wen he does it from his heart. Well, am talking about my favourite actor our very own #ThalapathiVijay brother for DONATING ONE CRORE towards our #SIAA #NadigarSangam building work.”

He also thanked Kamal, writing, “Dearest monument of Indian film industry. @ikamalhaasan sir. Have no words or space here to evaluate and not exaggerate what transpired yesterday when me @Karthi_Offl and Poochi Murugan sir met u. U started the movement by giving us a cheque of one crore years back and now u continue to support the cause.”

Dhanush was last seen in the 2023 film Captain Miller. He will soon be seen in the multi-lingual film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. He is also directing and starring in the Tamil film Raayan, which also stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram and SJ Suryah.