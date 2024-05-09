Adangaatha Asuran: Dhanush turns singer, lyricist for AR Rahman's first single from Raayan. Watch

Following the success of his previous songs like Why This Kolaveri Di? and No Problem, Dhanush has once again showcased his versatility by turning singer and lyricist for the first single from his upcoming directorial Raayan. The song, titled Anagaatha Asuran, was released by the actor-director on Thursday. (Also Read: Kubera: Intriguing first look of Nagarjuna from Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer out) Dhanush in a still from Adangaatha Asuran in Raayan.

Raayan’s first single

Adangaatha Asuran has music composed by AR Rahman, with vocals by Dhanush and Rahman and lyrics by Dhanush (who credits himself as Poetu Dhanush in Tanglish). A note shared by the makers reads, “Dhanush and AR Rahman unite for the first time lending their voice for a trippy, heart-thumping Tamil track with lyrics by Poetu Dhanush himself. In this celebratory song, their collaboration promises a unique blend of pulsating beats and mesmerizing melodies.”

Shridhar Ramesh, Yadu Krishnan, Aravind Karneshwaran, Prasanna Adhisesha, Shenbagaraj, Deepak Blue, Akshaya Shivkumar, Aparna Narayanan, Aparna Harikumar, Priyanka NK, Maanasi G Kannan, Vrusha Balu, Deepthi Suresh provide the additional vocals for the number which will be choreographed by Prabhudeva.

Sharing a lyrical video of the number on his X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush wrote that he has been waiting to share this song for a year now. He wrote, “D50 Raayan first single Adangaadha Asuran. From the day @arrahman sir made this song, I have waited a year to share this with you all. FINALLY Here it is. In theatres June 13th onwards @sunpictures.”

About Raayan

Dhanush shared the first look poster of his 50th film, Raayan, on February 19. It featured Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram standing in front of a food truck with bloodied aprons and sharp tools in their hands. The film also features Aparna Balamurali. Raayan is Dhanush’s second directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. Raayan will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 13.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was last seen in the 2023 film Captain Miller. He will soon be seen in the multi-lingual film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.