Dhanush unveils new poster from Ilaiyaraaja biopic; Kamal Haasan wishes music maestro and Mani Ratnam on their birthday
Dhanush shared a poster from his upcoming film, a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja. The actor who will play the music maestro stood on stage in front of a sea of people.
Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and filmmaker Mani Ratnam celebrate their birthdays on June 2. On the special occasion, actors Kamal Haasan and Dhanush wished them with special messages. While Ilaiyaraaja is celebrating his 81st birthday, Mani Ratnam turned 68 on Sunday. (Also Read | Dhanush launches poster of Ilaiyaraaja biopic in presence of the music composer, Kamal Haasan)
Dhanush shares new poster from Ilaiyaraaja biopic
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Dhanush shared a poster from his upcoming film, a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja. The actor who will play the music maestro stood on stage in front of a sea of people. He was seen keeping one hand on the harmonium while several people sat with their musical instruments behind him. The poster read, "Happy Birthday, maestro." Dhanush simply captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the one and only @ilaiyaraaja sir."
Kamal Haasan pens note for Ilaiyaraaja, Mani Ratnam
Kamal Haasan shared pictures on X with both Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam. He wrote, “Double happiness is a strange phrase in Tamil. Can happiness be measured? But today is like an example for me. This is a happy moment as today is the birthday of the elder brother among the three brothers and the birthday of the younger brother.”
He also added, "My beloved brother Ilayaraja will tell the story in music; Anbuth Thambi Maniratnam who adds a touch of charm to screen writing... I wish you both a happy birthday. May the legacy of our trio continue forever." He added the hashtags--Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja and Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam.
Dhanush will play Ilaiyaraaja in new biopic
Dhanush is all set to step into the shoes of Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic. The biopic was officially announced in Chennai recently in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran. Directed by Arun Matheswaran and lensed by Nirav Shah, the music will be composed by the maestro himself
Dhanush had also shared the first-look poster on X with a caption that read, "Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir (sic)." The biopic for Ilaiyaraaja will be produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.
