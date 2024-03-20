Dhanush launches poster of Ilaiyaraaja biopic in presence of the music composer, Kamal Haasan

National Award winner Dhanush on Wednesday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming movie, based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Titled Ilaiyaraaja, the movie will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who recently helmed Dhanush's latest release Captain Miller. (Also Read: Kubera first look: Dhanush looks unrecognisable in film with Sekhar Kammula, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna) Ilaiyaraaja, Kamal Haasan and Dhanush at the poster launch of the music composer's biopic

Ilaiyaraaja biopic poster

Dhanush shared the poster of the film on his social media pages. "Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir," he wrote in the caption.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a video from the poster announcement event, which was attended by not only Dhanush and the veteran music composer, but also actor Kamal Haasan. Taran wrote in the caption, “ILAIYARAAJA BIOPIC: ILAIYARAAJA, KAMAL HAASAN, DHANUSH GRACE GRAND ANNOUNCEMENT EVENT… The much-awaited biopic on music maestro #Ilaiyaraaja was announced in the presence of music maestro #Ilaiyaraaja, #KamalHaasan, #Dhanush and several dignitaries.”

About Ilaiyaraaja

The movie will chronicle the life and times of Ilaiyaraaja, regarded as one of India's greatest music composers. In a career spanning over five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,000 songs for more than 1,000 films and performed over 20,000 concerts across the globe.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2010 and received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 2018.

Ilaiyaraaja, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, is backed by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies. Sriram Bakthisaran, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendran and Saurabh Mishra are credited as producers. Nirav Shah will serve as the director of photography.

Besides Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush will be also seen in Raayan, which he has written and directed, as well as filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

