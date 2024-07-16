Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer sees another scene leaked; fans miffed at producers

Shankar’s upcoming Telugu movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, has seen yet another leak from the film’s sets. Fans are miffed that a scene shot at the airport with Ram and other actors has been leaked on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana provide health insurance to over 500 members of dancers' union) Ram Charan's Game Changer has seen numerous leaks so far.

Game Changer scene leaked

A 52-second video shot from a distance at an airport has been leaked online. In the shot, Ram and some other actors can be seen standing near SUVs and a chartered plane. As the cameraman moves around, capturing them. Later, an actor dressed like a politician throws a paper at his staff and moves towards the plane while Ram turns around and gets into his car.

Fans miffed by the leaks

While some people who shared the video on X just noticed that ‘Shankar (is) cooking something against the government’ many fans seemed tired of the leaks. One fan shared a picture taken when they shot at Visakhapatnam, writing, “Cinema motham ekkade chusela unnam....Miru update evakapothey cinema motham leak ayella undi choosukondi ayya. (It looks like we’ll watch the whole film online. If you don’t take action, the whole film will be leaked.)”

Another wrote, “adhe epatiki eni leaks avuthunai asalu. (How many more scenes will be leaked)” Some even tagged producer Dil Raju’s production house, asking them to at least suspend the IDs of the people causing the leaks. One fan pointed out that the leaked video has also been uploaded to YouTube. The film’s team has yet to respond or take action on these recent leaks.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time clips from sets have leaked online. When Ram and Kiara shot outdoors at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, numerous pictures and videos were shared of their looks in the film before the makers shared anything officially. A clip of Srikanth shooting with Ram was also shared online a while ago.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is Shankar’s maiden Telugu film. His most recent film, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh, was met with a lukewarm response. Expectations are high on Game Changer as it’s Ram’s next film after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also has films lined up with Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.