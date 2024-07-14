 Lokesh Kanagaraj trolled for praising Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2: ‘Don't joke…’ - Hindustan Times
Lokesh Kanagaraj trolled for praising Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2: ‘Don't joke…’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jul 14, 2024 04:07 PM IST

Lokesh Kanagaraj's review of Shankar's Indian 2 on X (formerly Twitter) was met with a strong wave of disagreement.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously worked with Kamal Haasan on their blockbuster film Vikram, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the actor’s recent film Indian 2. However, given that the Shankar-directorial has been panned since its release, he got trolled for speaking highly of it. (Also Read: Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons)

Lokesh Kanagaraj praised Kamal Haasan's 'commitment to his craft'.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Indian 2 review

Lokesh thought Indian 2 showed Kamal’s commitment to acting, writing, “#Indian2 is proof of our #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir’s commitment to his craft.” He also praised Shankar’s direction and Anirudh Ravichander’s music, writing, “Kudos to @shankarshanmugh sir for bringing grand visions to life on a massive scale with @anirudhofficial’s scintillating background score for the film!” He ended the review with, “Can’t wait for #Indian3.”

Fans call out Lokesh Kanagraj for review

The moment he shared the post, numerous people flooded his comments section. One fan wrote, “How can you give this review? Loki Naa.” Another joked, “Looks like someone showed him Indian 1996 again … with Indian 2 title card and credits.” One person commented that, “We were not ready to wait.”

Another called him out for praising the film’s music, “"scintillating background score for the film" really dont make jokes like this again.” An X user thought, “Vikram’s maker glorifying Indian 2 is the worst thing I saw today. You may be a Kamal fan, Lokesh, but this is very bad.” Some just wanted updates on Coolie or sequels of films like Kaithi and Vikram.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s 1996 film Indian. While the 90s original was a massive hit and is still considered one of the best in the director’s filmography, the sequel failed to live up to the hype with critics and audiences. Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh also starred in it, with Kamal reprising his role as Senapathy. The film ended with a trailer of Indian 3, with Kamal and Kajal Aggarwal.

