Indian 2 box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film witnesses dip after decent opening, still earns over 16 crore

Indian 2 box office collection day 2: S Shankar's film saw a dip in its earnings on the second day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has earned over ₹42 crore so far. Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. (Also Read | Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons) Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2.

Indian 2 domestic box office

According to the report, Indian 2 earned ₹25.6 crore [Tamil: ₹16.5 crore; Hindi: ₹1.2 crore; Telugu: ₹7.9 crore] on day one. Indian 2 earned ₹16.7 crore [Tamil: 13 crore; Hindi: 1.2 crore; Telugu: 2.5 crore] nett in India on its second day for all languages. So far, the film has minted ₹42.3 crore [Tamil: ₹29.5 crore; Hindi: ₹2.4 crore; Telugu: ₹10.4 crore] in India.

About Indian 2

The sequel to the movie Indian also features Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Indian, which released in 1996, starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 hit the theatres on July 12.

When Shankar spoke about Kamal's character

In the film, Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy, called Indian Thatha lovingly by fans, who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, 'varma kalai.' The decision to revive Senapathy's character, who would be 106 years old as per the plot, was one of the questions the Indian 2 team had to often field when they met the press during promotional tours.

At one such press conference in Mumbai in June, Kamal had joked that he would like to act even when he turns 120 years old. Shankar had defended his decision by pointing out to a 120-year-old Chinese martial artist. "There is a martial art master in China, his name is Lu Zijian. At the age of 120 he is performing martial arts, he is flying and kicking and all. This Senapathy character is also a master, master in an ancient martial art called Varma," Shankar had said as quoted by news agency PTI.