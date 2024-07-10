Siddharth says Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan inspired South actors to not endorse alcohol, paan masala

Siddharth lauds Rajinikanth, Kamal for staying away from alcohol ads

Siddharth said, “Rajini sir and Kamal sir took a decision years ago that they still stand by. They don’t go and endorse surrogate advertising for alcohol, smoking, paan masala and all that. Nobody does it because they set a precedent. We’re very proud to have two such legends in our industry because they’re two people who showed us the way in many ways.”

When people criticised Akshay for featuring in paan masala ad

In 2022, Akshay Kumar faced backlash from a section of people on social media platforms after he was featured in a paan masala advertisement. He had joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the promos of Vimal's cardamom products. The brand also sells tobacco products. He later announced his disassociation with the brand and apologised to his fans. He had also shared a note that said he would use the endorsement fee for a worthy cause.

When Yash refused to feature in such ads

A week after that, Yash refused to sign a contract with a paan masala brand and refused a multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala and cardamom brand. Exceed Entertainment, the agency that manages Yash's endorsement deals, confirmed the news.

A part of his statement read, “Recently we declined a double digit multi crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful on who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want use this opportunity to give right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself."