After Vettaiyan, Fahadh Faasil approached for Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know

On Sunday morning, there were widespread reports on social media that Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil had signed on another project with Superstar Rajinikanth post Vettaiyan. Apparently, Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had worked with Fahadh in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, was keen to sign him on for Coolie and was in talks with the Aavesham actor. The shooting for Coolie has already started and is progressing at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. (Also Read – Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu show off their years-long camaraderie in a candid photo: ‘Friendship is life’) Fahadh Faasil approached for Rajinikanth's Coolie

Currently, Fahadh Faasil is in Chennai dubbing for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, and pics of this have gone viral on social media. With Coolie signed on, Fahadh would have two back-to-back projects with the Superstar and that’s no small feat.

Sources in the film industry confirmed to Hindustan Times exclusively that Fahadh had indeed been approached for Coolie. They stated that, unfortunately, the Maamannan actor had numerous other projects already lined up back-to-back and was unable to do this film. This would be disappointing news for fans since Fahadh’s roles in recent Tamil films have been widely appreciated.

About working with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan, Fahadh had stated recently that he played a funny character in the movie and it would be different from the usual villain roles in Tamil cinema. The Superstar plays a cop who stands for righteousness and since the two stars will be seen on screen together for the first time, there are high expectations.

Other than Tamil film Vettaiyan, Fahadh Faasil has Telugu films Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, Don’t Trouble the Trouble and Oxygen; Malayalam films Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and Bougainvillea. Vettaiyan is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has a strong cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier. This film is produced by Lyca Productions and is up for release on October 10. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule by director Sukumar is up for a worldwide release on December 6.