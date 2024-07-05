Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu show off their years-long camaraderie in a candid photo: ‘Friendship is life’

Mohan Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a candid moment with Rajinikanth. They were spotted arriving in Hyderabad recently after attending Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev’s wedding in Chennai. The two have been close friends for decades. (Also Read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wedding: Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, others attend her wedding to Nicholai Sachdev) Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu have been friends for years.

Mohan Babu on friendship

Mohan shared a picture of him and Rajinikanth on a flight. In the photo, Rajinikanth can be seen putting an arm around Mohan, holding his chin, and joking around as the two are caught in a candid moment. Sharing the picture, Mohan wrote in Telugu, “Then now forever friendship is life.”

A day before this, a paparazzi photographer shared a video of Rajinikanth and Mohan chatting away as they rode the buggy at the airport. Both the actors were in Chennai recently to attend Varalaxmi’s wedding.

Rajinikanth, Mohan’s friendship

Rajinikanth and Mohan have been close friends since the beginning of their careers. They acted in numerous films together like Dharma Yudhham, Peddarayudu and Annai Oru Aalayam. In 2021, Mohan’s daughter Lakshmi Manchu shared pictures of them, writing about how the duo went from sharing a tea to becoming superstars.

She wrote on X, “From sharing one by two teas, to spending time in car sheds and coming from super humble backgrounds. Today they are super stars in their own right but still find time to be with each other, calling each other when they know one of them is going through some tough time.”

Lakshmi also wrote, “Over the years friendship has a different meaning for me, who we grew up as friends are no longer your friends & sometimes in the most random of places and times you meet people that continue to be your friends. But looking at these two gives me such hope for continued friendship.”

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film will go on floors soon. He has wrapped up shooting for TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. Mohan will soon be seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Kannappa.