Kamal Haasan says Rajinikanth and he decided not to pass snide remarks against each other: 'When we were in our 20s...'

Kamal Haasan said he and Rajinikanth decided early in their careers that they will not pass ‘snide remarks’ about each other. When asked in an interview with News18 Showsha if and when the actors – who were last seen in the Hindi film Geraftaar (1985) – might work together again, Kamal revealed they 'decided not to work together'. Also read: Kamal Haasan talks about Supreme Yaskin's age from Kalki 2898 AD; teases details about the sequel Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth at the latter's residence. (File Photo)

'Competition is there but there’s no envy'

Kamal opened up about his equation with Rajinikanth and whether they might make cameo appearances in each other’s films sometime in the future. He said, “It’s not a new combination. We have done many films together. Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor (late filmmaker K Balachander). Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there’s no envy and it’s two different paths."

He added, “We did another thing. We also never make snide remarks about each other. We took this call when we were in our 20s; it’s not that we became older and wiser now."

More about their films together

Two of the biggest stars in Tamil film industry, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were seen together in over a dozen films. including Aval Appadithan, 16 Vayathinile, Apoorva Raagangal, Thillu Mullu, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu and Ninaithale Inikkum. The duo was last seen in the Hindi film Geraftaar (1985) alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Kamal Haasan's latest project

The veteran actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which has grossed over ₹550 crore worldwide already, in the role of the main antagonist, Supreme Yaskin. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the star-studded multilingual 3D spectacle is a blend of Indian epic Mahabharata and science fiction.

Alongside Kamal, it features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani, among many others. The big budget film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.