Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 4: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film flies past 500 cr mark

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 4: The film, which released in theatres last week, has been minting money across the globe. As per the film's team, the multilingual 3D spectacle has entered the ₹500 crore club within four days of its global release. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan finally watches Kalki 2898 AD with Abhishek Bachchan, says his ‘son was fooling around’) Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Kalki 2898 AD mints over ₹ 550 crore

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the official handle of the film shared the new numbers. It shared a poster featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and other cast members. The words on the poster read, " ₹555 crore GBOC (four days worldwide)."

The caption read, “555 CRORES & counting…(collision emoji). The BIGGEST FORCES are dominating the GLOBAL BOX OFFICE, show no signs of slowing down (high voltage emoji). #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki.”

Fans laud ‘epic blockbuster’

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Pure destruction #Kalki2898AD." Another person called it an "EPIC BLOCKBUSTER". A tweet read, "Box office bulldozer. King of Indian cinemas. Hail the storm." Previously titled Project K, the film is reportedly the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film is a blend of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. The big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Kalki 2898 AD, mounted on a whopping budget of ₹600 crore, features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana also round out its cast. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Amitabh watches film with Abhishek

Amitabh on Sunday night out to watch the movie with his son Abhishek Bachchan and friends. Taking to his blog, he shared a series of pictures from the movie date with Abhishek. He also revealed that he watched Kalki 2898 AD for the first time in theatres since its release. He headed for a late-night show on Sunday. In the photos, the father-son duo seems to enjoy the movie.

"A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time ..Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress .." he wrote on his blog. Amitabh left Abhishek speechless with his performance in the film. He wrote, "#Kalki2898AD = mind blown emoji. Wow!"