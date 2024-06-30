Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Part 2 of Nag Ashwin's epic to release in 3 years

Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27. The film with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the leads sets the tone for the sequel. From details of release to cast, here’s everything we know about part 2 of Kalki 2898 AD so far. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD review: Giants Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan overshadow Prabhas, Deepika Padukone in Ashwin's gutsy epic) Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD.

The plot of Kalki 2898 AD - part 2

Without giving too much away, Kalki 2898 AD ends with Supreme Yaskin (Kamal) finally getting a taste of the serum he's been longing for, and Project K coming to life. A shocking revelation about Bhairava (Prabhas) leaves Ashwatthama (Amitabh) in disbelief, and the pregnant SUM-80 (Deepika) is revealed to have a pivotal role in the sequel.

Release date of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD ended with a title card announcing the Kalki 2898 AD Cinematic Universe and another reading, ‘To be continued…’ Talking to Prabhas on Instagram Live, Nag claimed that Part 2 of the film will take three years to complete. Producer Ashwini Dutt released a press statement , saying that 60 percent of shooting has been completed, major portions are yet to be shot, and a release date is yet to be decided.

Supreme Yaskin’s role in the sequel

Kamal received a good response for Kalki 2898 AD despite his short screen time. But the film’s end made it clear that the character will have a bigger role to play in part 2. At a press meet in Chennai, he said, “In Kalki, I played a smaller part that appears for just a few minutes. My true involvement in the film is just beginning, and I'll have a much larger role in the second part. So, I watched this film as a fan and I was astonished.”

Will the sequel bring back some characters?

Dulquer Salmaan played a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, but it was such a pivotal role, fans wonder if his character will be brought back. Dulquer plays Captain, and this was only fueled when, out of all the cameos, the film’s team shared a poster of him writing, “Presenting our very own @dulQuer as CAPTAIN in the KALKI Cinematic Universe.” Some fans wondered if he’ll be a part of the sequel, while others thought he’s Parashurama.