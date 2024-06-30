Manisha Koirala meets Kamal Haasan; fans want them to reunite for a film again after Indian

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan recently met, and the former took to Instagram to document their time together. She shared a long note about how she’s Kamal’s ‘fan girl’ and can have ‘hours of conversation’ with him. They had worked together in Shankar’s hit 1996 film Indian, a sequel for which is releasing on July 12. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan talks about Supreme Yaskin's age from Kalki 2898 AD; teases details about the sequel) Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala acted together in the 1996 film Indian.

Manisha Koirala on meeting Kamal Haasan

Manisha shared a picture of her dressed in a white salwar kameez with Kamal in a black jumper paired with denims. She wrote that he recommended her books which stayed with her, “One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films n now fashion is his world !! He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago.”

She added, “His cinematic understanding is unparalleled.. I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind.”

A screen grab of Manisha Koirala's Instagram stories.

Manisha also shared on her Instagram stories that she watched Kalki 2898 AD and loved the film, writing, “Watched #kalki #lovedthefilm #moviedayout.”

Fans react

Fans were so thrilled to see ‘Ishwarya and Chandrabose aka Chandru’ together, they hoped they would work together in a film again. “One of the best combos in the industry. Please do another movie together,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “Want to see the both in theatre again..how lovely they both are.”

Some fans hoped Manisha would be roped in for Kalki or Indian's next installments. “Hope you’re in Indian 2,” wrote a fan. Another wrote, “Wish to see you both together again. Can we expect you in Kalki 2 or Indian 3?” Many also commented about how they missed seeing them on-screen together.

Recent work

Manisha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web series Heeramandi. She played Mallikajaan, the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal. Kamal played Supreme Yaskin in Nag Ashwin’s dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.