Aditi Rao Hydari invokes Heeramandi to call out airline for delaying baggage: ‘Not my first rodeo with the Brits’

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate her complaint against Heathrow Airport and British Airways for making her and other passengers wait hours for their baggage. Despite the airline promising a quick resolution, it looks like 17 hours later, she is still waiting for her suitcase. (Also Read: Siddharth touches Rekha's feet at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding bash, internet reacts: ‘He is a man of a culture’) Aditi Rao Hydari called out the airlines and airport for being inefficient.

Aditi calls out airport, airlines

Calling out Heathrow Airport and British Airways, Aditi wrote on X, “The flight from mumbai landed in london at 2:15 pm. It’s now 6:02 pm. tired passengers, hungry children, people in wheelchairs chairs are waiting at an empty luggage belt with no information and zero responsibility except QR codes that are being handed out for an airport where the tech has supposedly crashed!” She sardonically added, “Oh! generous compensation for toiletries are being offered. Geeee thanks!”

When British Airways responded to her with an apology, Aditi replied, “5 hours patiently waiting at an airport… and I’m now leaving the airport without my bag as are many other distressed people. People who have medicines, epipens and other essentials. There is zero assurance that we will get our luggage within 24 hours. An apology is really not enough for this disastrous mess… it’s a shame.”

Despite the airlines promising a quick resolution, it looks like nothing has changed because on Wednesday afternoon, Aditi wrote on X, “17 hours later…the saga continues! @British_Airways…. Slow clap! Still waiting…. Suitcase please! Also to everyone sending me messages about @British_Airways… I feel your pain! at this point I just need my suitcase (And for all the passengers who are super stressed and waiting).”

She also pointed out that this is not her ‘first rodeo’ with the Brits, asking them to watch Heeramandi, writing, “9 hours and ticking….Also, @British_Airways just putting it out there. This isn't my first rodeo with the brits...watch #Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia and you'll know that I'm not one to go down without a fight for justice! So can you free our bags! ASAP! I have a conference to attend, and the essentials I'll need for it will not meet your criteria for essentials.”

A screen grab of Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram stories.

Before she tweeted on X, Aditi also contacted Heathrow Airport’s official account, but after sharing a screenshot of their response, she claimed that they’ve ‘washed their hands off’ the issue.

Upcoming work

Aditi will soon appear in a silent film called Gandhi Talks with Aravind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, and Siddharth Jadhav. She will also star in an English film called Lioness. Aditi got engaged to Siddharth in March, they're yet to announce a wedding date.