Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth bask in the Tuscan sun on their Italian vacation. See pics

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are currently vacationing in Italy. The actors who got engaged in March this year are soaking up the Tuscan sun and having a ball while there. Both of them took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of their getaway. (Also Read: Siddharth reviews Aditi Rao Hydari’s Heeramandi; calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series a ‘work of art’) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are vacationing in Italy.

Aditi, Siddharth’s getaway

“Grateful and (love emoji) #underthetuscansun,” wrote the couple sharing pictures from Italy. Most of the pictures see Aditi and Siddharth all smiles as they cosy up to each other. Siddharth also seemed to have turned photographer to capture Aditi sitting on the grass, soaking up a beautiful view in the background.

Siddharth had also shared pictures and a video of the beautiful locales in Tuscany, writing, “Tuscany you Beauty. #UndertheTuscanSun. Everything I'd dreamt it would be. Sometimes feels like I'm in an Asterix & Obelix Adventure in Italy. Thank you for making sure I didn't miss my flight @aditiraohydari.”

Siddharth and Aditi’s love story

Aditi and Siddharth first met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. While the film, which also starred Sharwanand, got lukewarm response, it paved the way for their romance. The couple kept their relationship under wraps, but were often spotted together. They even made an Instagram Reel, dancing to Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy in 2023, fuelling these rumours.

Aditi and Siddharth made their red carpet debut at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Jubilee last year. After rumours of a marriage surfaced, they clarified that they were engaged earlier this year. Talking about it at an event, Siddharth said, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private.”

Aditi recently received love for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, while Siddharth will soon be seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.