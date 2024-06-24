 Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi
Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception

ByAnanya Das
Jun 24, 2024 07:17 AM IST

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception: Rekha looked gorgeous in a white and golden saree. Saira Banu posed for the paparazzi in a green salwar kameez.

Many celebrities, including Saira Banu, Rekha, Salman Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, and Raveena Tandon, attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's grand reception in Mumbai. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, and Vidya Balan too graced the special event. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share first pics and love story after marriage: ‘On this day 7 years back…’)

Bollywood celebrities attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception.
Bollywood celebrities attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception.

What Rekha, Salman, Kajol wore to Sonakshi's reception

Rekha looked gorgeous in a white and golden saree. Saira Banu posed for the paparazzi in a green salwar kameez. Salman Khan attended the wedding reception wearing a black suit. He also posed for the media. Anil Kapoor too opted for a black outfit. Kajol wore a black and gold saree with a multi-coloured blouse for the event.

Tabu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha attend event too

Tabu was also spotted at the event. She wore a pink and golden sharara for the occasion. Soon-to-be parents Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha twinned in black outfits. Vidya Balan attended the event with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Raveena Tandon wore a black top and golden pants for the wedding reception.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose with Rekha

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth too joined in the festivities. While she wore a green and golden sharara, Siddharth was seen in a white kurta pyjama and a beige jacket. In a clip, Siddharth was seen touching Rekha's feet to take her blessings. Aditi hugged her from behind as they posed for the paparazzi.

More celebs at Sonakshi's wedding reception

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Anushka Ranjan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, her husband Aman Mehta, Saqib Saleem, Gulshan Devaiah, Kallirroi Tziafeta, and Zoya Murani also graced the event. Aanand L Rai, Reema Kagti, Subhash Ghai, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani Ramesh Sippy, and Fardeen Khan were also seen among the guests.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, reception

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal got married on Sunday in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members. The actors then hosted a grand wedding reception. For the special day, Sonakshi wore a red-coloured silk saree, choker-style green and gold necklace, along with matching drop earrings and red bangles.

Follow Us On