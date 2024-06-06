Laapataa Ladies stars Sparsh Srivastava and Pratibha Ranta try the ‘gajagamini’ walk, Aditi Rao Hydari approves. Watch

It is the new Heeramandi plus Laapataa Ladies collaboration that we did not expect! Netflix India shared a new video on their Instagram account, where Laapataa Ladies actors Sparsh Srivastava and Pratibha Ranta did their own spin to the viral ‘gajagamini’ walk of Aditi Rao Hydari from Heeramandi. Soon, Aditi saw the reel and reacted. (Also read: Have you seen Rajkummar Rao's viral ‘Gajagamini walk’ from Heeramandi? Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak peek) Netflix India shared the video of Sparsh Srivastava and Pratibha Ranta doing the 'gajagamini' walk.

Aditi's reaction

In the video, Sparsh and Pratibha are seen walking the corridor of Netflix office with a sunflower each in their hands. They go on to recreate the ‘gajagamini’ walk made viral by Aditi Rao Hydari's character Bibbojaan in the song ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jao’ from Heeramandi.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The video caught the attention of Aditi herself, who then commented, “Bibbojaan certified! Nailed it guys (red heart and smiley face emoticons).”

A fan wrote, “The collab of shows we didn’t know we needed! (laughing face emoticon).” A second fan wrote, “Sparsh did it better!” A comment also read, “This made my day!”

More details

In an interview with Zoom TV last month, Aditi had revealed how the entire shot was conceptualized by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the smallest of details. “He said that he wanted that dupatta to fall on a particular beat, the head to turn and the ‘chann‘ (sound of the ghungroo) to come exactly on the beat, so it was all his thought and his creation," she said.

Aditi plays the character of courtesan Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, who is the elder daughter of Mallikajaan portrayed by Manisha Koirala. The Netflix show has already been renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies was released on Netflix on April 26. Apart from Sparsh and Pratibha, the film also stars Nitanshi Goel and revolves around a case of two brides who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. It is directed by Kiran Rao.