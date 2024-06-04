Adhyayan Suman's advice to Sharmin Segal over Heeramandi criticism: 'It's important to accept reality'

Adhyayan Suman's message for Sharmin Segal

Adhyayan said, “I think it’s very important to not live in a bubble. It’s very important to accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi, per se. It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-2o years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself.” He further added, “If she is being criticised for her performance, she should come out and speak to people. The audiences are very gentle, they’ll give you another chance if they feel you’ve worked hard.”

Sharmin trolled for her Heermandi performance

In the show, Sharmin is playing the role of Alamzeb. Her character is the younger daughter of the courtesan Mallikajaan, portrayed by Manisha Koirala. Some people on social media criticized Sharmin's acting skills. Despite receiving support from her co-stars, she decided to disable comments on her Instagram account to avoid negativity.

About Heeramandi

Adhyayan portrays the characters of Nawab Zorawar and young Nawab Zulfikar in the series Heeramandi. His father, Shekhar Suman, plays the older version of Nawab Zulfikar in this historical drama. The title of the series is based on the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (present-day Pakistan) during the pre-partition era. The show revolves around a power struggle involving the courtesans of Heera Mandi, the Nawabs, and British officers in the 1920s-1940s era. The storyline is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution against British colonialism.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix. The second season of the series has also been confirmed recently.