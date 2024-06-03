Sharmin Segal breaks silence on Heeramandi trolling: 'I had given my all. We tend to fixate on the negatives'

Actor Sharmin Segal, who has been facing criticism for her portrayal of Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has now broken her silence. Speaking with News18, Sharmin said that people tend to "fixate on the negatives" and added that perhaps it's "not interesting enough to talk about positives". (Also Read | Reddit calls Sharmin Segal's comments on Aditi Rao Hydari's punctuality ‘vile’) Sharmin Segal was seen as Alamzeb in Heeramandi.

What Sharmin has to say about getting trolled

Sharmin said, “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree. There was a point when I was not looking at many things [reviews] but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all."

Sharmin talks about “constructive criticism”

The actor also said, “I saw positivity, constructive criticism, and a whole range of feedback and that’s what happens when you put yourself out there as an artist or an actor. It was actually quite nice to hear all sides of things. It’s an inevitability. Opinions shape you as an actor and a human being. These are actual humans responding to you and it makes you realise how many people you can reach. These opinions are very important.”

Why was Sharmin criticised?

A section of the people has been slamming her acting in the web series, directed by her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was also criticised for rude behaviour and comments during interviews directed towards her Heeramandi co-stars.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik. The pre-partition-set show revolved around courtesans who wielded power and influence during India's freedom struggle. Netflix on Monday announced a second season of Bhansali's Heeramandi.