'Always contradicting her seniors': Reddit calls Sharmin Segal's comments on Aditi Rao Hydari's punctuality ‘vile’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor Sharmin Segal, who has been receiving criticism for her acting in the web series, has been slammed again. Recently, Reddit shared a video from one of Sharmin's interviews in which she called her Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari a "school girl". (Also Read | Sharmin Segal hit with new wave of internet fury for 'bullying' Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh during interview) Sharmin Segal spoke about Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sharmin calls Aditi ‘a school girl’

In the clip, Sharmin said, “Aditi is a good schoolgirl, please understand that. Teacher will say you have to submit your home work at this time and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time.”

Reddit reacts to Sharmin's remark

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, "After the horrendous acting, she still somehow has the guts to speak in the most disgusting and vile manner. She is always contradicting her senior co-stars, acting like a know-it-all and basically just being downright insufferable in all her interviews, so I was wondering, does she not have a PR/team to control all this bc that’s what they usually do with other actors?"

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "I just can't stand this human being. She can't talk properly .... can't emote / ACT / deliver lines properly .. dude that's your freaking JOB ..... first do that..... then criticise others." A comment read, "She does not know how to speak gracefully and lacks social cues." Another person commented, "Her accent. Her vibes. Her acting. Everything is just unbearable."

A Reddit user said, "This girl has done nothing spectacular and been hating on every single costar of hers in her very first project so how is any audience gonna like her or even give her a chance in any other work she does. Sometimes the way she acts make me seem like she’s on something. The creepy smile and the way she talks here sound soo weird ugh I can’t." "This video justifies all the trolling she received," said another person.

How Sharmin had reacted to Sanjeeda's comment

Recently, Sharmin was criticised after she rudely reacted when her Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh called the web series director Sanjay Leela Bhansali a "perfectionist".

Sharmin had said, "I think perfectionist is a very basic word to describe Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s the kind of a word that an outsider who has never worked with him, been on his set and seen the kind of director that he is will use that. He is much more than that. He adapts to change very well. He keeps challenging through different things. It is not about being perfect. He looks for rawness, magic, spontaneity. If he was only a perfectionist he would not treat spontaneity the way he does."

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. The series, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.