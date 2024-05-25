Sharmin Segal hit with new wave of internet fury for 'bullying' Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh during interview

Sharmin Segal has been receiving criticism for her ‘expressionless’ acting ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi released on May 1. Now, an interview has come to the attention of many users on X, which was taken during the promotions for the show, taken by Showsha. In the interview, Sharmin is seen negating the statement made by her co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh when she called Bhansali a ‘perfectionist.’ (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on Sharmin Segal's performance in Heeramandi: She kept saying ‘Mama, I’ll underplay') Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh starred in Heeramandi.

What Sharmin said

In the interview, when Sanjeeda was asked about her experience working with Bhansali, she said: “He is just a perfectionist. He wants everything to look not mediocre because whatever he does is nothing less than excellence. He is respected all around the world for his brilliant creative mind and incisive honesty towards his craft. He will expect his artist to give that honesty on screen. So I enjoyed all sorts of roops of Mr. Bhansali.”

The next moment, Sharmin interrupts and adds in, "I think perfectionist is a very basic word to describe Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s the kind of a word that an outsider who has never worked with him, been on his set and seen the kind of director that he is will use that. He is much more than that. He adapts to change very well. He keeps challenging through different things. It is not about being perfect. He looks for rawness, magic, spontaneity. If he was only a perfectionist he would not treat spontaneity the way he does."

User reactions

A snippet of this made its way on social media, where many users called out Sharmin's unnecessary remarks. One said, “She is so arrogant and disrespectful. Sanjeeda handled it well.” Another added, “The audacity to say all that for somebody who paved their way through genuine hard work and learning the craft - while you are just a product of privilege and yet u get to sit beside them and all u be salty? That is just outright abhorring.” A second user commented, “The audacity of this woman!”

The Netflix show is set in the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution. The series showcases the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.