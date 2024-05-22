Richa Chadha says the shot for which she gave 99 retakes in Heeramandi was not used

Richa Chadha wants to clarify a misconception about her 99 retakes in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actor shared that the shot for which she gave the highest number of retakes in the show was ultimately not used. (Also read: Richa Chadha reveals she did 99 retakes for a dance sequence in Heeramandi: ‘My worst day was my best day’) Richa Chadha in a still from Heeramandi.

Richa's clarification

On her Instagram Stories, Richa shared a fan edit of her dance sequence in the song Masoom Dil Hai Mera, and added in the caption: “Let me try to explain this last time. The shot I needed 99 takes for has not been used in the show lol. It wasn't a good take. I probably sucked that day (tear-face emoticon). Bass. Samajh jao yaaron (That's it, now you all should know).”

Richa Chadha via her Instagram Stories.

More details

It all started in a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Richa was one of the guests, along with the other female cast of Heeramandi. In that episode, Richa said, “What is your highest number of retakes?” Sonakshi Sinha said, “I don't think I went over 12.” Aditi Rao Hydari added, “In dance, it can go over 12-13.” Richa replied, “I think my score is the highest. 99!”

She had also pointed out, “I almost hit a century. You know, it's not easy. People think it's easy. Imagine that you're dancing with about 200 to 300 extras watching you, and you're unable to perform well. But when you overcome that, you feel like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know I could do this.'”

Heermandi is set against the backdrop of pre-partition India during the period of the 1920s-40s. The story unfolds parallel to the Indian freedom movement in the colonial era. The title of the series is adapted from the red-light district of Lahore in British India (present-day Pakistan). The power struggle between the courtesans, nawabs, and the British government leads to the drama and conflict in the show. The show released on May 1.