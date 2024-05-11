Richa Chadha reveals she did 99 retakes for a dance sequence in Heeramandi: ‘My worst day was my best day’

Richa shares about the worst day from Heeramandi set

While recalling the shooting experience as both her ‘worst' and ‘best’ day, Richa said that performing dance scenes on-screen is not as easy as people think. Kapil quizzed the actors to share their best and worst days from Heeramandi's shooting experience. Richa said, “My best day was my worst day," and then asked, “What is your highest number of retakes?” Sonakshi said, “I don't think I went over 12.” Aditi Rao Hydari added, “In dance, it can go over 12-13.” Richa replied, “I think my score is the highest. 99!”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Richa says performing dance sequences is not easy

Richa also pointed out, “I almost hit a century. You know, it's not easy. People think it's easy. Imagine that you're dancing with about 200 to 300 extras watching you, and you're unable to perform well. But when you overcome that, you feel like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know I could do this.'” Everyone in the audience cheered and clapped for the actor. Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal also joined their co-stars as they shared their working experience with Sanjay.

About Heeramandi

Heermandi is set in the backdrop of pre-partition India during the period of the 1920s-40s. The story unfolds parallel to the Indian freedom movement in the colonial era. The title of the series is adapted from the red-light district of Lahore in British India (present-day Pakistan). The power struggle between the courtesans, nawabs, and the British government leads to the drama and conflict in the show.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.