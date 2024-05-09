Richa Chadha on Nora Fatehi's 'women are nurturers' comment: 'I don't fully agree…'

Richa Chadha is earning praise for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar. The actor plays Lajjo in the Netflix series, who is hopeless and alcoholic most of the time, and yearns for the love and acceptance of a Nawab. In a new interview with Puja Talwar, when Richa was asked about Nora Fatehi's recent comment where she said ‘women should be nurturers’, the actor said she does not fully agree with being told what women should do and shouldn't and gave her opinion on the matter. (Also read: Richa Chadha exclusive interview: ‘Lajjo is very different than what people expect of me’) Richa Chadha is 'surprised' at the recent comment made by Nora Fatehi.

What Richa said

In the interview, Richa said, “The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist. The reason why someone is able to have a career, choose what they want to wear work where they want to be independent have those choices is because of feminism and because of predecessors who decided that women need to be out there working jobs, not just being at home. So I think it's a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late '60s. It's not really a real understanding.”

'All roles are defined not as gender roles'

She further added that the cues should be learned from nature, and gave an example of how a family of lions cope after the birth of a cub. “All roles are defined, not as gender roles, but as, just as people who are sharing the responsibility of bringing a child into the world. And I don't fully agree with this women should be this way. And not this way. I'm surprised it was said at all, actually,” she said.

It all started when Nora Fatehi said on The Ranveer Show, “Feminism. I don't believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely… A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer.”

Heeramandi is available on Netflix India.