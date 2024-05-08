Amul India celebrates Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi with latest creative

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has released on Netflix, it has been the talk of the town. Although the show received polarizing reviews, fans have been talking about the grandeur of the show, the visual beauty, the performances and more. Now, the show has earned the seal of approval from Amul India in a new creative. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha addresses same-sex foreplay scene in Heeramandi: ‘She absolutely hates men’) Check out the new creative of Amul India on Heeramandi.

Amul's new creative

The creative was shared by Amul a few hours ago with the caption, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series impresses audiences…” It showed the female cast of the series- Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. All of these ladies are seen holding bread and butter with their fingers and enjoying it together.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Reacting to the creative, the official handle of Netflix commented, “Heeramandi dekhne main dairy mat karo,” which had its own pun on the word late and implied: ‘Do not wait to watch Heeramandi.’ Sonakshi and Manisha also shared the creative on their Instagram stories.

More details about Heeramandi

The show is set in the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution, with the timeline ranging between 1920 and 1940. The larger than life series showcases the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Heeramandi emerged as the most-viewed Indian series on streaming giant Netflix. It is currently trending in the Top 10 chart across 43 countries. When it comes to the Non-English TV List, the series is at the second position. The show raked in 4.5 million views, with 33 million accumulated viewership hours.

“Heeramandi has been a labour of love and I thank everyone who has worked on the show. I’m delighted to have collaborated with Netflix on my very first series and I am humbled by the love and appreciation we are receiving from the audiences in India and globally,” said Sanjay Leela Bhansali.