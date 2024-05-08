 Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on same-sex foreplay scene in Heeramandi: ‘She absolutely hates men’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on same-sex foreplay scene in Heeramandi: ‘She absolutely hates men’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 08, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha opens up about the bold same-sex foreplay scene in her latest web show, Heeramandi, which is created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sonakshi Sinha is getting rave reviews for her act as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, particularly for going bold with a same-sex foreplay scene. Now, in an interview, the actor has revealed that Fareedan's sexuality was not explored further intentionally. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha exclusive interview: ‘The entire set broke into standing ovation after the first take in Tilasmi Bahein’)

Sonakshi Sinha essays role of Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show, Heeramandi.
Sonakshi Sinha essays role of Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show, Heeramandi.

In an interview with News18, Sonakshi also explained why Bhansali chose to not go big on exploring Fareedan's sexuality in detail.

The bold act

For the unversed, the scene in question showed Fareedan engaging in a foreplay with one of her maids, which implied sexual interaction between them. The director didn’t explore it further.

Revealing the reason behind it, Sonakshi said, “She was sold off when she was a nine-year-old girl. Maybe that’s why she absolutely hates men. It could be that. They’ve left it very open. They didn’t explore it any further than that one scene where she meets Choudhary saab (a nawab) and is with her maid”.

“It’s just a very vast world and sir has tapped into different aspects of it in small ways,” she added.

Sonakshi on Heeramandi feedback

The 36-year-old is overwhelmed with the positive feedback coming her way for the series, which marked Bhansali’s debut in the OTT world. However, there is one comment which has found a special place in her heart, and it was getting appreciated by actor Rekha. “It was magical. I saw a screening like that after years. That was one of the biggest premieres I’ve been to in my entire career. I met so many people that day. But Rekha ma’am went gaga over Heeramandi and was so supportive and encouraging,” she said. (Read: Heeramandi review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sprawling, sparkling debut show is blissfully free of his cinematic trappings)

The actor further reveals that the veteran star was ‘thrilled’ with the show. “She told me such beautiful things that I was just awe-struck. I couldn’t believe my ears that Rekha ji was praising me. I’ll always remember that one conversation with her. She always tells my mum that she’s my ‘other mumma’. There’s a lot of love between us. We had a beautiful moment together,” she added.

More about Heeramandi

Through Heeramandi, Sanjay has told stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district in Lahore, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

It also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha. It was released on Netflix on May 1. (Read: Fardeen Khan reveals how Sanjay Leela Bhansali calmed himself down on Heeramandi sets)

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on same-sex foreplay scene in Heeramandi: ‘She absolutely hates men’

