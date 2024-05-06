 Manisha Koirala recalls her intimate scene with Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi was not part of the script | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
Manisha Koirala recalls her intimate scene with Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi was not part of the script

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 06, 2024 11:02 PM IST

Manisha Koirala was recently seen playing a courtesan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Manisha Koirala is receiving praise for her portrayal of Mallikajaan in Heeramandi despite mixed reviews for the series. The actor plays a courtesan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Manisha, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble reveled that her weird intimate scene with Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi was initially not part of the script. (Also read: Sharmin Segal's co-star Shruti Sharma backs her amid criticism for Heeramandi: ‘It is a kind of mental harassment’)

Manisha Koirala shared about her weird scene in Heeramandi.
Manisha Koirala shared about her weird scene in Heeramandi.

Manisha Koirala reveals her weird experience on Heeramandi

Manisha, while speaking to the portal about the much talked about scene said, “I was in Nepal doing gardening when I got a call from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Sanjay said on call, ‘Manisha there is a good role for you, just read the script.’ I was so happy. I had stopped dreaming about working with him.” She further added, “See, every little thing Sanjay does, he tries to bring in a new element that we hadn’t thought of, and he does it. So even about this scene, when rehearsals were going on, it must have been new.”

Shekhar Suman explains bizzare Heeramandi sequence

Earlier, Shekhar had shared the scene on Instagram as he wrote, “Sharing a scene with you which is unique and unthinkable, which might look ridiculous and bizarre on the face of it because of the apparent debauchery but underneath it lies the poignancy and pathos of a degenerated Nawab who is desperately hanging on to the last vestige of nobility and yet servile to the British Raj. Also aware that he is being used and manipulated by Mallikajan. The scene is laden with conflicting emotions, paradox and dichotomy. The scene may look facile, but it is a scene that had to be enacted accurately and understandingly keeping its complexities on mind.”

Shekhar portrays Nawab Zulfikar in Heeramandi. His son Adhyayan Suman plays Nawab Zoravar in the show. Heeramandi is set in the time period of 1920-40. It depicts the clash between courtesans of Heera Mandi in Lahore and the British officials. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Fardeen Khan also play crucial characters in the epic-drama series.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Manisha Koirala recalls her intimate scene with Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi was not part of the script
