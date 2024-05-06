Manisha Koirala reveals how Rekha praised her for Heeramandi: ‘She was offered this role 20 years ago’

Manisha Koirala is receiving accolades for her recent collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Despite mixed reviews for Heeramandi, Manisha's performance is being praised by cinephiles. The actor, in an interview with Filmygyan, recalled how Rekha lauded her acting skills in the OTT series. (Also read: Manisha Koirala admits after divorce ‘it will be nice’ to have a life partner: 'Agar meri kismat mein likha hai…') Manisha Koirala has said that she was moved to tears when Rekha complemented her performance in Heeramandi.

Manisha Koirala reveals Rekha's heart-melting complement

Manisha revealed her emotional reaction when the veteran actor heaped praise on her. She said, “I love her a lot (Rekha). She called me up the next day after watching Heeramandi. She said, 'Bachcha, I was praying if I couldn't do the role, you get to do it. My prayers have come true. You have done it marvellously, you have gone through so much in life. You have added soul to the role.' To get a blessing and praise from an artist of her calibre is something else. I had tears in my eyes, and I told her, 'You are making me cry.' She loves me a lot. Rekha ji was offered this role 18–20 years ago.”

Manisha further added, “Rekha ji is a goddess. I love her. She is the most graceful and poetic, and she is a great artist. Her voice, her dance, her adaa, her style, her aesthetics...she is a beautiful person. Ashok Mehta ji (cinematographer) would say about her, 'No actor can be compared to Rekha.'”

About Heeramandi

In Heeramandi, Manisha plays the role of a courtesan Mallikajaan based in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The series showcases the pre-partition period under British Raj in the 1920s-1940s. The period-drama set in the backdrop of Indian independence struggle also depicts the power tussle between Mallikajaan and the British officers. Heeramandi also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Fardeen Khan in crucial roles.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.