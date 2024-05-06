Richa Chadha talks about terrible experiences with female producers, toxic co-stars: ‘They pretend to be feminists’

Actor Richa Chadha has opened up about feminism and how she had "terrible experiences" with female producers who pretend to be feminists. Speaking with News18, she also talked about her toxic co-actors who constantly compete with her. The actor also said that she doesn't believe all women are saints, adding that there are "enough vile women around us". (Also Read | In Heeramandi, Richa Chadha shines brightest as the doomed Lajjo) Richa Chadha talked about feminists and 'vile' women.(Raju Shinde)

Richa talks about experiences with female producers, co-actors

Richa said, "I don’t think I subscribe to the fact that all women are saints. I’ve had some terrible experiences with female producers whose cheques bounced and they pretend to be feminists on Twitter (now X). I’ve also had toxic co-actors constantly competing with me by not giving the right cues and cutting out the lights in scenes. I can’t say that I have had a uniform, monolithic experience. Sisterhood definitely exists and it’s real when you build it, craft it and nurture it. But it takes more than one person to understand and create that."

Richa speaks about “vile women”

Richa added, “I think it’s an anti-feminist notion to think that women are not capable of evil. That’s just a dumb thing. We have enough vile women around us. Women defending rapists are vile, corrupt and horrible but they’re often in positions of power. They’re often given a platform by the media too...I know plenty of women who are downright patriarchal and misogynist and plenty of men who are feminists. It’s not a gendered thing.”

Richa in Heeramandi

Richa was recently seen in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She essays the role of Lajjo, a courtesan with a captivating persona. The series marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Apart from Richa, the show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.