Manisha Koirala admits after divorce ‘it will be nice’ to have a life partner: 'Agar meri kismat mein likha hai…'

Manisha Koirala, who got divorced from Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2012, was asked if she wants to start a family or have a life partner. In an interview with Zoom, the actor, who has been busy promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, said she was open to finding love again. Also read: Manisha Koirala opens up about motherhood Manisha Koirala attends Netflix announcement event for her series Heeramandi in Mumbai on February 29, 2024. (File Photo/ AFP)

'If it is meant to be, it will be'

Manisha said, “I do, I'd be lying if I say I don't. I definitely feel as if there was a male figure in my life, if there was a partner in my life, probably, it’ll be nice to have that. But I have to be very honest: main uske liye intezaar karke apna time waste nahi karungi. Agar meri kismat mein likhi hai, then I’ll get that. Agar nahi hai, toh bhi thik hai. Mujhe lagta hai, I’m living a full life (I am not waiting for him or wasting my time on that. If it is meant to be, it will be, or else, I am content with my life).”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

'f I had a good companion, then why not?'

She added, "I have a very peaceful and loving family support. I've got a great brother and sister-in-law, great parents and good and loving friends and people. Other than that, work is going great. I enjoy travelling; there's no financial crunch by God's grace. So, I am in a very good space. I feel complete with myself – mentally, emotionally and physically, in every way. Aisa kuch nahi hai ki main incomplete hoon (I am not incomplete in any way), but yes, if I had (a partner), then I'd have enjoyed it. If I had a good companion, then why not?"

On 19 June 2010, Manisha married Samrat Dahal in a traditional Nepalese ceremony held in Kathmandu. They parted ways two years later in 2012. This was the same year the actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.