Manisha Koirala battled depression during Heeramandi shoot impacted by cancer: I just told myself to sail through it

Manisha Koirala has been receiving praise for her role as Mallikajan in the Netflix India Original series, Heeramandi. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the actor's performance as a courtesan in the epic drama has been unanimously appreciated. In a recent interview with NDTV, Manisha revealed that filming for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed series had a negative impact on her health. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi: ‘I remember how much you wanted to make this’) Manisha Koirala, who is a cancer survivor recalled that shooting for Heeramandi impacted her health.

Manisha reveals battling depression during Heeramandi

The Heeramandi actor said, “Impacted by cancer, I know how body and mind are intertwined. They are dependable. Even now sometimes I work in depression. Honestly speaking, when I was doing Heeramandi, it consumed me so much, my mood swings… And I was just like ‘Sail through this phase. Once this is out, focus on your health.' I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it or if my body would take it. The makers were understanding. After 12 hours of shooting, we would stop. Sanjay understood my fear and anxiety and worked on them.”

Manisha says cancer taught her the value of time

She added, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life… a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time… and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer. I have also seen the lowest depths in life and took many wrong turns. Life has been a good teacher with all its highs and lows, and I understand the value of time more intensely now.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi revolves around the Indian independence revolution that took place in the 1920s-40s. The show's title is based on the famous red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during pre-partition India, which is now located in present-day Pakistan. The show portrays the power dynamics between the courtesans of Heeramandi, the Nawabs of Lahore, and the British officers during the colonial era. Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal play crucial roles in the series.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix India.