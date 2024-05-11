Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi: ‘I remember how much you wanted to make this’
Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in Bajirao Mastani (2015), Mary Kom (2014), and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013).
Actors Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh have given shoutouts to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his debut OTT series -- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix India. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Details inside)
What Priyanka, Ayushmann, Sharvari said
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a poster of Heeramandi. She wrote, "I remember how much you wanted to make this. Congratulations (red heart emoji)." Priyanka tagged Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. A few years ago, there were reports that Priyanka was being considered by Bhansali for Heeramandi.
Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a poster on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "A true masterpiece by a master storyteller! Loved it! (Red heart emoji)." Sharvari shared another poster on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Sanjay sir, you truly have a Mida touch! Always in awe of the magical world you create! Fell in love with all the 'Jaan' of Heeramandi."
About Heeramandi
Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.
Priyanka and Bhansali's films together
Priyanka has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani (2015). She also made a special appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela (2013). Bhansali also co-produced Mary Kom (2014) along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which starred Priyanka in the titular role.
Priyanka's projects together
Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, an action comedy which also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in prominent roles. It is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. She will also be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.
