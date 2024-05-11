 Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi: ‘I remember how much you wanted to make this’ | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi: ‘I remember how much you wanted to make this’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 11, 2024 02:52 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in Bajirao Mastani (2015), Mary Kom (2014), and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013).

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh have given shoutouts to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his debut OTT series -- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix India. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Details inside)

Priyanka Chopra spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Heeramandi.
Priyanka Chopra spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Heeramandi.

What Priyanka, Ayushmann, Sharvari said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a poster of Heeramandi. She wrote, "I remember how much you wanted to make this. Congratulations (red heart emoji)." Priyanka tagged Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. A few years ago, there were reports that Priyanka was being considered by Bhansali for Heeramandi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a poster on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "A true masterpiece by a master storyteller! Loved it! (Red heart emoji)." Sharvari shared another poster on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Sanjay sir, you truly have a Mida touch! Always in awe of the magical world you create! Fell in love with all the 'Jaan' of Heeramandi."

Priyanka, Ayushmann and Sharvari gave shoutout to Bhansali and Heeramandi.
Priyanka, Ayushmann and Sharvari gave shoutout to Bhansali and Heeramandi.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

Priyanka and Bhansali's films together

Priyanka has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani (2015). She also made a special appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela (2013). Bhansali also co-produced Mary Kom (2014) along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which starred Priyanka in the titular role.

Priyanka's projects together

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, an action comedy which also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in prominent roles. It is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. She will also be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi: ‘I remember how much you wanted to make this’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On