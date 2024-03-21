 Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Details inside - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Details inside

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 21, 2024 09:59 PM IST

We have heard that actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in conversation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her next Bollywood venture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in India, and work is on her mind. We have heard that she is going through several scripts, and also meeting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to finalise one project.

Priyanka Chopra is in India with Nick Jonas and her daughter, Malti
Priyanka Chopra is in India with Nick Jonas and her daughter, Malti

According to a source, the actor has lined up several work commitments in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“For Priyanka, the trip to India is purely for work. Along with attending the event in Mumbai, she has several things lined up for. She has back to back meetings in different capacities,” says a source, sharing, “She also has a production house, and she has decided to put some focus on the same. She is meeting people to finalise three or four of the next projects under her banner”.

The insider adds, “She knows there is a lot of curiosity around her next Hindi project and wants to finalise a project soon. She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes”.

The source also hints that the actor is in town to introduce the second season of Citadel as well. We have reached out to the actor’s team to get confirmation on the same, but didn’t hear back from them till the time of going to press.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Details inside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On