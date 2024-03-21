Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Details inside

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in India, and work is on her mind. We have heard that she is going through several scripts, and also meeting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to finalise one project. Priyanka Chopra is in India with Nick Jonas and her daughter, Malti

According to a source, the actor has lined up several work commitments in India.

“For Priyanka, the trip to India is purely for work. Along with attending the event in Mumbai, she has several things lined up for. She has back to back meetings in different capacities,” says a source, sharing, “She also has a production house, and she has decided to put some focus on the same. She is meeting people to finalise three or four of the next projects under her banner”.

The insider adds, “She knows there is a lot of curiosity around her next Hindi project and wants to finalise a project soon. She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes”.

The source also hints that the actor is in town to introduce the second season of Citadel as well. We have reached out to the actor’s team to get confirmation on the same, but didn’t hear back from them till the time of going to press.