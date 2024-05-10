Sonakshi Sinha says she can't go back to being called ‘maal’ on screen: ‘Certain things did feel off even then’

Sonakshi Sinha has is enjoying a ewfound acting recognition on OTT. She's left her critics impressed with her nuanced and diverse turns in Dahaad last year and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar this year. In an interview with Zoom, Sonakshi admitted that she did some problematic ‘big films’ when she was younger and she wouldn't go back to the ones where she was called 'maal.' (Also Read – Sonakshi Sinha exclusive interview: ‘The entire set broke into standing ovation after the first take in Tilasmi Bahein’) Sonakshi Sinha says she did some problematic big films when she was younger

What Sonakshi said

“You can very clearly see the shift in the kind of roles that I have been playing from Akira, so I have not just said it for the sake of saying it. I am staying true to my words. I don’t think I can ever go back to being called maal. It is a step everybody has to take,” she said. Sonakshi considers AR Murugadoss' 2016 action thriller Akira as the turning point in her career. She plays a vigilante against acid attacks and female abuse in the film.

“As an artiste, you have a responsibility. There are a lot of people who look up to you. I do stand by the fact that yes I was young and was getting the opportunity to be a part of some very big films. Nobody in their right mind would have said no at that point in time. So I did them, but yes, certain things did feel off even then. Then you grow and people notice it, talk about it, and bring it to your attention. It’s criticism, but it’s constructive,” Sonakshi added.

Sonakshi's career

Sonakshi made her debut with much fanfare opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 blockbuster cop dramedy Dabangg. After that, she starred in hits like Rowdy Rathore (2012), Son of Sardaar (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), also directed by Murgadoss.

Post Akira, Sonakshi starred in Force 2 (2016), Noor (2017), Ittefaq (2017), Welcome to New York (2018), Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2017), Kalank (2019), Khandaani Shafakhana (2019), Mission Mangal (2019), Dabangg 3 (2019), Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), Double XL (2022), and most recently, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year.

She'll next be seen in Kakuda, and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.