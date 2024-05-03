Sonakshi Sinha calls Salman Khan a ‘full contradiction’: ‘He doesn’t care about iska kya hoga…'

Sonakshi Sinha marked her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, way back in 2010. The actor has since worked with Salman twice, in Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3. In an interview on Raj Shamani's YouTube channel, the actor shared what it is that makes Salman one of the biggest stars of the country. Sonakshi called Salman a ‘total contradiction’ and shared how he is carefree yet committed at the same time. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha exclusive interview: ‘The entire set broke into standing ovation after the first take in Tilasmi Bahein’) Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg 3.

What Sonakshi said

During the conversation, Sonakshi talked about Salman and said: “I think it’s a basic connect with their audience that these guys especially have been able to make. And it does come with a lot of commitment to what you are doing. They have been able to crack that… this is what my audience loves about me and that is my strength and I am just going to play on that. And that’s what they have done for like so many years, which is why people love them.”

'It’s a paradox'

She further continued in particular about Salman, and added: “He is very carefree but he is also very committed. It’s a paradox, it’s a full contradiction. I don’t know how to explain it because I have seen him, and it's like he doesn’t care about iska kya hoga, uska kya hoga. Mujhe aaj cycle karke jaana hai, main aaj late ho jaunga. Main aaj jaldi set pe aunga. Main aj late khana khaunga (What will happen to me or whether I will cycle to set or I will be late. I will be early on set today or I will eat late today). He’s just so carefree. He does exactly what he wants to do on his time but he is also so committed to his work, it’s very strange. I really don't know what it is).”

Salman was recently in the news after the firing incident outside his house in Mumbai last month. Anuj Thapan, an accused arrested in the case, died in a hospital earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is receiving acclaim for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released on Netflix on May 1.