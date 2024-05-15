The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran sings about ‘paneer pakoda’ with Kapil Sharma; leaves fans in splits. Watch

The Great Indian Kapil Show will have Ed Sheeran as the next guest. On Wednesday, Netflix shared the new teaser from the upcoming episode, which shows Kapil Sharma having a blast with the Grammy-winner. From singing a desi song about Indian food, to talking about meeting Shah Rukh Khan at his house Mannat, the episode promised to be a fun ride. (Also read: Ed Sheeran leaves India: Here are the 5 best moments from his Mumbai trip) Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma in the new episode.

Ed Sheeran in the house!

Ed Sheeran's episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on Saturday on 8pm on Netflix. Ed Sheeran arrived in an all-black attire, and had the audience on their toes. He went on to sing his hit track Shape of You, but its Punjabi version, in front of the audience.

The teaser also showed Ed saying the iconic dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, “Bade Bade shehron mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain (These small things happen a lot in these big cities).”

Kapil also told Ed that the singer is younger than him in age but he is younger to him in English. Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek were also seen having a riot on the show, with Ed singing a desi song with food items like ‘paneer pakoda’, ‘barfi’ and ‘cake’.

More details

Ed Sheeran was in India as part of the Indian leg of his - = ÷ x Tour in Mumbai in March. He performed at the packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai. He met Shah Rukh during his visit, and also attempted his iconic pose with arms stretched wide. During Ed's concert, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh joined him on stage. Ed sang in Punjabi for the first time and both of them crooned Diljit's popular track Lover on the stage.