 The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran sings about ‘paneer pakoda’ with Kapil Sharma; leaves fans in splits. Watch | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran sings about ‘paneer pakoda’ with Kapil Sharma; leaves fans in splits. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 15, 2024 02:08 PM IST

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran also sang his hit song Shape of You and talked about meeting Shah Rukh Khan in the promo of the upcoming episode.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will have Ed Sheeran as the next guest. On Wednesday, Netflix shared the new teaser from the upcoming episode, which shows Kapil Sharma having a blast with the Grammy-winner. From singing a desi song about Indian food, to talking about meeting Shah Rukh Khan at his house Mannat, the episode promised to be a fun ride. (Also read: Ed Sheeran leaves India: Here are the 5 best moments from his Mumbai trip)

Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma in the new episode.
Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma in the new episode.

Ed Sheeran in the house!

Ed Sheeran's episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on Saturday on 8pm on Netflix. Ed Sheeran arrived in an all-black attire, and had the audience on their toes. He went on to sing his hit track Shape of You, but its Punjabi version, in front of the audience. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The teaser also showed Ed saying the iconic dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, “Bade Bade shehron mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain (These small things happen a lot in these big cities).”

Kapil also told Ed that the singer is younger than him in age but he is younger to him in English. Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek were also seen having a riot on the show, with Ed singing a desi song with food items like ‘paneer pakoda’, ‘barfi’ and ‘cake’.

More details

Ed Sheeran was in India as part of the Indian leg of his - = ÷ x Tour in Mumbai in March. He performed at the packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai. He met Shah Rukh during his visit, and also attempted his iconic pose with arms stretched wide. During Ed's concert, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh joined him on stage. Ed sang in Punjabi for the first time and both of them crooned Diljit's popular track Lover on the stage.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Web Series / The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran sings about ‘paneer pakoda’ with Kapil Sharma; leaves fans in splits. Watch

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On