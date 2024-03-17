Ed Sheeran leaves India: Here are the 5 best moments from his Mumbai trip

Ed Sheeran, who arrived in India on March 12 as part of the Indian leg of his - = ÷ x Tour, regaled music aficionados for two-and-half hours and sang over 30 songs at the jam-packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai on Saturday night. The Grammy winner said he was happy to be back in the country. He first visited India in 2015 and then performed at a concert in 2017. (Also Read: Here's Ed Sheeran's ‘Perfect’ private concert for Shah Rukh Khan. Watch) Ed Sheeran enthralls the audience with his performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Here are the 5 best moments from Ed Sheeran's Mumbai trip this week:

Striking Shah Rukh Khan's pose

Ed Sheeran shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen striking the signature pose of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with him. He captioned the post, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together.” He also visited Torii Mumbai, the restaurant owned by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and posed with her for pictures. In a now-deleted Instagram post by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, Ed can be seen singing his popular track Perfect and playing the guitar as Shah Rukh listens to him carefully, sitting closely besides him.

Singing in Punjabi

During Ed's concert, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh joined him on stage. While strumming the guitar, Ed sang in Punjabi for the first time. Both of them crooned Diljit's popular track Lover on the stage.

Reunion with Farah Khan

After their 2015 pictures went viral, Ed reunited with Farah on his latest trip. The two casually met up at Torii Mumbai with Shah Rukh and Gauri, a day before Farah threw a welcome bash for the singer. He caught up with other Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, and Rajkummar Rao among others at the party. He even told Huma that he's seen her debut film, Gangs of Wasseypur.

Collab with Armaan Malik

Ahead of his Mumbai gig, Ed made fans go crazy with his moves to the tunes of Allu Arjun's song Butta Bomma with singer Armaan Malik. Armaan got the Shape of You singer dance to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song from Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The two also performed together on the stage on Saturday, with Armaan getting Ed to strike Shah Rukh's signature pose yet again.

School visit

Before all the collabs and catch-ups, Ed visited a Mumbai school on Tuesday. He sang Shape of You in front of the school kids, who also performed one by one for the singer. Ed grinned and applauded as the kids got candid with him. Ed wrote in the caption of the video he shared on Instagram, “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!”

