Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi for first time, performs with Diljit Dosanjh to his song Lover in Mumbai. Watch

Fans were in for a surprise as singer Ed Sheeran sang in Punjabi for the first time ever during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday. He was joined by singer Diljit Dosanjh, and they performed his song Lover. The duo received roaring applause from hundreds of fans present at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. Both of them later shared posts on Instagram. (Also Read | Ed Sheeran in Mumbai: This is going to be the best tour on night I've ever had) Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai.

Diljit, Ed perform to Punjabi song

Diljit, on his Instagram, shared a brief clip as he sang with Ed. For the show, Diljit wore a black and golden outfit with a red turban. Ed was seen in a black T-shirt and denims. He also played the guitar. The words on the video read, "Ed Sheeran singing Panjbai for the first time."

Diljit pens note, celebs react

He captioned the post, "@teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA (love-you gesture emoji) Chak deya Ge (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)." Reacting to the post, Badshah wrote, "Bro got Ed Paaji as guitarist." Varun Dhawan said, "Global domination." Harshdeep Kaur commented, "World Domination!!!! With pure love and music!! Dil-Jeet liya (Won my heart)."

Ed talks about Mumbai performance

Ed also posted a video of their performance. As it ended, the duo hugged each other as the fans cheered for them. He captioned the post, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !”

Huma Qureshi posted raised hands, black heart and fire emojis. Sukriti Kakar said, reacting to the video, "Best night of Mumbai." Munawar Faruqui wrote, "Whaaaatttt, not crying! Not crying." Karan Tacker's comment read, "This came in as such a banger of a surprise."

Mira posted several clips as her daughter Misha danced as Ed performed on the stage.

More about Ed's show

Ed's concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. Among several other celebs who attended his show were Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, among others. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira posted several clips as her daughter Misha danced as Ed performed on the stage. He sang several of his hit songs. Farah shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "It's on!! @teddysphotos concert!"

On Friday night, Farah Khan threw a grand party for Ed at a restaurant in Mumbai. From Hrithik to Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood gathered at the party.

