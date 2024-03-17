Ed Sheeran in Mumbai: This is going to be the best tour on night I've ever had!

With the Mumbai skyline as the backdrops and wearing a black T-shirt with Mumbai written on it, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took to the stage in Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, as part of the final leg of his +–=÷× Asia tour. Ed Sheeran enthralls the audience with his performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Performing in the city for the second time, be exclaimed his happiness to be back here as he said, “Mumbai, I have looked forward to this so much!”. Starting with his 2017 song Dive from the Divide album, he kick-started his energetic do.

Post the first song, Sheeran then welcomed the audience as he said, “For anyone who's come to see me play live before, thank you for coming again. And for anybody who's here seeing my live for the first time, I am going to explain what I am doing on my feet here." Being transparent about his gig, he then explained, “This is called a loop station. Everything you hear tonight is completely live, there is no backing track whatsoever. It is made live on the spot with this peddle. It's going to be controlled by my feet and at the end, it's going to be deleted and it will not be the same at the next show.”

The 33-year-old then belted out some of his hit-tracks including Shivers, The A team and Castle on the Hill as he asked the crowd, “It's Saturday night, are you ready to let loose?”. Singer Armaan Malik also made an appearance on stage as he performed 2-Step, while Sheeran played the guitar. The British singer-songwriter was also later joined by singer Diljit Dosanjh, who performed his hit track Lover leaving the crowd in a frenzy.

Sheeran also paused his performance to take a selfie with the crowd and later changed into a black kurta which featured Mumbai written at the back in Devnagari script. Overwhelmed with the audience at the concert, he said, “This is going to be the best night on tour I have had!”.

Keeping the best for the last, he sang his popular songs like Photograph, Perfect, Bad Habits and Shape of You as he ended the song lyrics with, “Mumbai, I'm in love with the shape of you!”.