Here's Ed Sheeran's ‘Perfect’ private concert for Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan's romance keeps blossoming. Days after striking his signature pose with the superstar, another video of the English singer-songwriter delivering a private concert for Shah Rukh has emerged online. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh shares video as Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi for the first time, performs Lover in Mumbai. Watch) Ed Sheeran's private concert for Shah Rukh Khan

Ed's ‘Perfect’ concert for Shah Rukh

On Sunday, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a video from earlier this week, where Ed, in a white T-shirt, can be seen playing the guitar and singing his popular track Perfect. Shah Rukh listens and admires silently, sitting right next to Ed, in a printed white shirt. The setting appears to be a cosy one, probably from Torii Mumbai, the Bandra restaurant owned by Shah Rukh's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. Farah, Shah Rukh, and Gauri had hosted Ed at the restaurant earlier this week and also posed for pictures with him.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Farah wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post, “Best of 2 concerts! Guess which was my favourite (black heart emoji) #voiceofanangel.” Farah posted a mashup of two videos – one of Ed's private concert for her and Shah Rukh and the other from Ed's performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday night. He's singing the same track on stage, with the audience flashing their smartphone lights. Farah also shared a picture with actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Sriram Nene from the concert and amusingly said that the duo knew all the lyrics of all of Ed's songs at the concert. Interestingly, Madhuri had sung Perfect as part of the #IForIndia event during the pandemic in 2020.

Ed Sheeran x Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier this week, Ed dropped visuals on his Instagram handle from his meeting with Shah Rukh. In a clip, Shah Rukh can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, Shah Rukh gave Ed a warm hug and kiss. "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together," Ed captioned the post.

Ed also recreated the signature pose with singer Armaan Malik, who performed with him at the former's concert on Saturday evening. Armaan said to Ed on the stage, “It's something that unites all Indians.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.