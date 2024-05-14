Sunil Grover's comedy on The Great Indian Kapil Show is vulgar and cheap: Sunil Pal

Sunil Grover plays the role of Dafli in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Comedian Sunil Pal does not seem to enjoy the comedy in that segment of the show, where Sunil dresses up as a woman and makes ‘vulgar jokes.' Speaking to Telly Talk, Sunil Pal made several critical comments about the Netflix show, and particularly about the segment featuring Sunil and others, calling their type of comedy 'cheap.' (Also read: Kapil Sharma ‘is comfortable’ with wicked jokes on him during show, says Kiku Sharda: ‘This is not an easy job’) Sunil Pal has reacted to the comedy of Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What Sunil Pal said

During the interview, Sunil said, “Sunil Grover bahut purana lag raha hai. Wahi cheezein, ghisi piti cheezein… hasi nahi aati. Baar baar actor ke goud mein jaake baith jaana ladki banke, ghin aati hai! Phir woh ladkiyon ke naam pe kapde pehenke vulgar baate karna, aur phir baar baar award functions mein jaake bolna, ‘Aaj mujhe pata chala santre khaye bhi jaate hain.’ Sunil Grover… ab woh jitna hain accha kare, logon ko gyaan na baate (Sunil Grover looks very old now. The same jokes all over again, does not make anyone laugh. Every time you sit on the lap of an actor, I feel ashamed. Dressing up like a woman and talk in a vulgar fashion. Then at award functions, saying, ‘Today I learnt that one can also eat oranges.’ Sunil Grover should just do his bit and not give advice from now).”

‘Cheapness dikhti hain’

He further continued talking about Sunil, along with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda dressing up as women, and said, “Aadmi aurat ka getup karke aa rahe hain, dafli wafli bol ke. Vulgar bhi lag raha hai sur saath saath usme energy bhi nahi hain. Aisa lag raha hai parso ki biriyani khilayi jaa rahi hai… Cheapness dikhti hain. Ladkiyon ki aisi respect hoti hai kya (A man is coming dressed up as a woman. It looks vulgar and lacks energy too. It is like I am being treated the same biriyani from three days ago. It shows cheapness. This is how one respects women)?”

Sunil Grover earlier played the character of Guthhi on Comedy Nights with Kapil. He also played Dr Mashoor Gulati. In the new format of the show, he plays Dafli. The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix.