Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to her viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi, how Bhansali told her not to lose weight for it

Aditi Rao reacts to viral Gajagamini walk

Aditi confessed that she herself is not sure if it is called the Gajagamini walk. She said, “I want to ask somebody, Sanjay sir, my dance teacher, what is it? Is it the Gajagamini walk, the swan walk? What walk is that I don’t know! I’ll say it was what Sanjay sir asked me to do. I followed Sanjay sir and what he told me. I know in Kathak there is Mayur chaal (peacock walk), then there is Gajagamini (walk of seduction), but I am sure it is in all the dance forms but I don’t know, I should find out. Whatever I see on Instagram, Reel upon Reel, the whole viral nature of that tukda (piece) is so overwhelming. He (Sanjay) is very good at spotting magic on the spot and he created a lot of nuances in the process.”

She further added, “He said that he wanted that dupatta to fall on a particular beat, the head to turn and the ‘chann‘ (sound of the ghungroo) to come exactly on the beat, so it was all his thought and his creation. Also, when I had put on the Ghagra, Sanjay Sir told me that I had put on weight. I asked him to give me 10 days since it was post Covid. He said, ‘No you look beautiful. Let’s shoot.' I really value that. That's why I say he is an incredible teacher."

About Heeramandi

Aditi plays the character of courtesan Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, who is the elder daughter of Mallikajaan portrayed by Manisha Koirala. The series is based on the Indian independence movement of the 1920s-40s. The title is adapted from the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) during the pre-partition era. The narrative revolves around the power tussle between the courtesans of Heera Mandi, Nawabs and British officers. The series was criticized for its portrayal of the pre-independence period, which many found to be historically inaccurate. Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman and Farida Jalal also play crucial roles in Heeramandi.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.