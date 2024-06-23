Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth attend Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Aditi, Siddharth attend Sonakshi, Zaheer’s wedding

Aditi and Siddharth were clicked arriving at the wedding venue in Bandra on Sunday evening and leaving a few hours later. Aditi looked stunning in a pink saree paired with a matching pink and gold blouse. She completed the look with a bindi and a choker. Siddharth looked simple in an ivory kurta with neutral sunglasses on. Apart from Aditi and Siddharth, Huma Qureshi and Aayush Sharma were also clicked arriving at the wedding. Aditi recently worked with Sonakshi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and it looks like they became steadfast friends.

Sonakshi, Zaheer’s wedding and reception

Sonakshi and Zaheer married in a civil ceremony on Sunday evening and will throw a bash for their friends and loved ones later in the day. Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam, and her brother were in attendance at the wedding, as were Zaheer’s parents. Before the wedding, Sonakshi performed a pooja with her mother while Zaheer visited a mosque. They will soon throw a reception at Bastian, and arrangements have been made for guests, complete with flowers and a red carpet. Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the wedding bash later in the day.

Siddharth and Aditi

Siddharth and Aditi met on the sets of the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. They got engaged on March 27 this year and are yet to announce a wedding date. Talking about his engagement at an event, Siddharth said, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private.”