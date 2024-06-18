 Sonakshi Sinha shares pics with Huma Qureshi ahead of wedding; Zaheer Iqbal lets his hair down at bachelor party | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonakshi Sinha shares pics with Huma Qureshi ahead of wedding; Zaheer Iqbal lets his hair down at bachelor party

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 18, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage is to take place on June 23. Take a look at the new pictures from their respective bachelorette and bachelor parties.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of their wedding, both of them took to Instagram Stories on Monday night to post new pictures with their close friends. While Zaheer was seen celebrating his bachelor party with his bunch of friends, Sonakshi was seen with her girl gang, which included actor Huma Qureshi. (Also read: 5 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: Date, venue, 'no red' dress code and more)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to confirm about their rumoured wedding.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to confirm about their rumoured wedding.

Sonakshi parties with Huma

In the new pictures, Sonakshi opted for a shimmery black outfit. '17.06.2024' was the caption in her picture. She also shared a selfie with her girl gang, which also had close friend and actor Huma Qureshi. Both Huma and Sonakshi co-ordinated their black outfits for the occasion. In another picture, Sonakshi was seen with her other friends, all in black outfits. The venue was decorated with gold balloons.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sonakshi via Instagram Stories.
Sonakshi via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Zaheer was also in celebration mood for his own bachelor party. The actor shared a group selfie with his friends, which had a caption that read, “let’s go!” Editor Maahir Zaveri was also part of the celebrations, and shared a selfie with Zaheer. In the picture, Zaheer was seen giving a peck on film editor Maahir's cheek. He wrote in the caption, “Baby’s getting married.”

Zaheer Iqbal with his friends.
Zaheer Iqbal with his friends.

More details

A few days ago, Zaheer’s sister and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi shared a picture of Sonakshi bonding with Zaheer's family. The picture had Sonakshi and Zaheer with her soon-to-be father-in-law, Iqbal Ratnasi. Zaheer also stood with mother and sister.

A few daya ago, Sonakshi’s wedding invite was leaked online. The wedding invite also includes an audio QR code which features a sweet message from Sonakshi and Zaheer. “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there," read the invite. Both Poonam Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the wedding.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha shares pics with Huma Qureshi ahead of wedding; Zaheer Iqbal lets his hair down at bachelor party
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On