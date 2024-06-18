Sonakshi Sinha shares pics with Huma Qureshi ahead of wedding; Zaheer Iqbal lets his hair down at bachelor party

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of their wedding, both of them took to Instagram Stories on Monday night to post new pictures with their close friends. While Zaheer was seen celebrating his bachelor party with his bunch of friends, Sonakshi was seen with her girl gang, which included actor Huma Qureshi. (Also read: 5 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: Date, venue, 'no red' dress code and more) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to confirm about their rumoured wedding.

Sonakshi parties with Huma

In the new pictures, Sonakshi opted for a shimmery black outfit. '17.06.2024' was the caption in her picture. She also shared a selfie with her girl gang, which also had close friend and actor Huma Qureshi. Both Huma and Sonakshi co-ordinated their black outfits for the occasion. In another picture, Sonakshi was seen with her other friends, all in black outfits. The venue was decorated with gold balloons.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sonakshi via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Zaheer was also in celebration mood for his own bachelor party. The actor shared a group selfie with his friends, which had a caption that read, “let’s go!” Editor Maahir Zaveri was also part of the celebrations, and shared a selfie with Zaheer. In the picture, Zaheer was seen giving a peck on film editor Maahir's cheek. He wrote in the caption, “Baby’s getting married.”

Zaheer Iqbal with his friends.

More details

A few days ago, Zaheer’s sister and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi shared a picture of Sonakshi bonding with Zaheer's family. The picture had Sonakshi and Zaheer with her soon-to-be father-in-law, Iqbal Ratnasi. Zaheer also stood with mother and sister.

A few daya ago, Sonakshi’s wedding invite was leaked online. The wedding invite also includes an audio QR code which features a sweet message from Sonakshi and Zaheer. “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there," read the invite. Both Poonam Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the wedding.