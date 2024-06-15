5 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: Date, venue, 'no red' dress code and more

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have confirmed their wedding date and their unique wedding invite is also out. The actors, who have been dating for years, will marry soon in Mumbai. From their invite – which is designed like a magazine cover – to their wedding date and venue, ahead is all that you should know about the upcoming Bollywood wedding. Also read | Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to have registered marriage on June 23: Report Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite is all things sweet.

Wedding date

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will marry on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai.

Wedding invite

Their leaked wedding invite recently surfaced online. It has been designed like the cover of a magazine and features a love-up photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer from a vacation. Zaheer is seen kissing Sonakshi in the candid photo, while she smiles big.

The invite says, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumours were true." The wedding invite also reveals details about the venue, time, and dress code. Along with the card, the couple shared an audio message.

"To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos (spy) friends and family, who managed to land on this page, Hi... Over the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment when we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration would not be complete without you. So, drop whatever you are doing on June 23, and come party with us. See you there," Sonakshi and Zaheer said in the audio message as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen played in the background.

Wedding dress code

The wedding invite also said, "Dress code: formal and festive, just don't wear read." Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for seven years, co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

Wedding venue

The couple will celebrate the wedding at Bastian, Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invite says that the celebrations will start at 8 pm. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will have a registered marriage.

According to a Zoom report, the actors will register their marriage on June 23, which will be followed by a wedding party for friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Recently, HT City quoted a source on the wedding festivities, who said, “There will be a celebration on June 22 as well at their family home in Juhu. Only close friends and family are invited for this function. The wedding will take place on the morning of June 23 while the reception will take place at night."

Wedding guest list

News18 Showsha recently reported that the wedding party will see some of Bollywood's biggest names in attendance. A source told the portal, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma, all of whom they share a deep friendship with.”

The guest list also includes Sonakshi’s Heeramandi co-stars. “Through the course of the shoot and the promotional activities, Sonakshi went on to share a good bond with her co-stars and some crew members. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and others have also been sent the wedding invite,” the source added.