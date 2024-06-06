Siddharth’s next is a love story titled Miss You; Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan, Lokesh Kanagaraj share the first look

Actor Siddharth’s next film after Shankar’s Indian 2 and S Sashikanth's The Test has been officially announced. N Rajasekhar directs Miss You, which will also star Ashika Ranganath in the lead role. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actors R Madhavan and Sivakarthikeyan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Siddharth’s first look from the film. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth bask in the Tuscan sun on their Italian vacation) Siddharth in the first look of Miss You.

Siddharth’s first look from Miss You

The poster released by the team sees Siddharth wearing a travel backpack. A train can also be seen in the background, hinting at the film being travel-related. “After the multiple Award winning #Chithha my dear bro Sid picks up a (heart emoji) story on the way after ages,” wrote Madhavan while sharing the poster, adding, “Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is "Miss you". We know you've all missed him too.” He also wrote, “The Lover Man Sid is back. This is going to be historic as well. The heart flutter.”

Sivakarthikeyan wished the film’s team success, writing, “Happy to release the first look of my dear brother #Siddharth's #MissYou. Wishing the best to the entire team for huge success.” So did Lokesh, “Delighted to unveil the #MissYouFirstLook. My Hearty wishes to #Siddharth bro and the entire team.”

About Miss You

Rajasekhar is known for his Tamil films Mapla Singam and Kalathil Santhippom, while Ashika is known for the Telugu film Naa Saami Ranga and the Tamil film Pattathu Arasan. Ghibran will be composing the film’s music, while KG Venkatesh and Dinesh Ponraj are on board as the cinematographer and editor.

Upcoming work

Siddharth will soon share the screen with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. The film is a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian which tells the story of a freedom fighter turned vigilante. Indian 2 is releasing on July 12, with the film also releasing in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2 and Hindi as Hindustani 2. Siddharth will also share the screen with Madhavan and Nayanthara in the sports drama, The Test.